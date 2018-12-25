Antoine Bethea takes Arizona families on Christmas shopping spree

GLENDALE, Az. – ‘Tis the season to be jolly.

Arizona Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea found a way to brighten up some families’ Christmas with a holiday shopping spree. The Denbigh high graduate took 10 Arizona families to a local Walmart to pick out toys and gifts on his tab.

“I’m in a position where I can give back,” Bethea said. “I invited 10 families out, gave them a gift card, just so they could come out and have a Christmas they probably haven’t had in awhile.”

You can watch the full video here.

Bethea, a Newport News native, is in his 13th season in the NFL, and his second with the Cardinals. He is a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, given annually to the NFL player who shows excellence on and off the field and has a positive impact in their community.