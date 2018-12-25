9 people displaced after fire in James City County

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Nine people are displaced after a Christmas Day fire in the Governor’s Land subdivision of James City County.

At approximately 5:05 p.m., firefighters from the James City County Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 3100 block of Parkside Lane. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the house’s garage, with the fire extending to a room over the garage.

According to the fire department, nine people were home, and all were evacuated safely. They will be staying with friends for the night.

No injuries were reported, and James City County Fire Marshals are investigating.