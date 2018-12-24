Virginia Beach shooting leaves one dead, another critically injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A shooting in the 4800 block of Ashbury Lane left one person dead and other fighting for their life early Monday evening.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:35 p.m., arriving to find two adults.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are not searching for any suspects, and this is not a public safety incident.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the News 3 app for updates.