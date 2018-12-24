× Virginia Beach inmates read to their kids this Christmas

Virginia Beach, Va. – Inmates in the Virginia Beach Jail read to their kids from behind bars.

Being locked up this year can be difficult but it’s especially tough for the inmates’ family members.

1-year-old Adrian Arizmendi watched his dad, Anthony Arizmendi read Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer on a big television screen.

Virginia Beach Jail Officials recorded Anthony and a few other inmates reading Christmas stories to their kids and then sent a link over to the inmate’s family members. They made a personal video and put it on YouTube.

The families could watch the videos whenever they wanted.

“I think it’s great for him and for us,” said Debra Arizmendi, Anthony’s mother.

News 3 met up with Anthony’s family today as they played the video.

Debra Arizmendi said it’s sad to know her son’s in jail but she supports the new effort to have inmates read to their kids.

“He is my son. I miss him,” said Christopher Arizmendi.

Anthony and the other inmates selected to read are part of the Reentry Program at the Virginia Beach Jail.

“It gives a lot of us the help that we need as returning citizens,” said Anthony Arizmendi.

Through the program the inmates are educated on a bunch of different topics to help them prepare for release.

The program touches on topics like public speaking, interview jobs and handling personal finances.

“It’s been good so when you get back out you can be a little bit more confident,” said Geryl McCoy, “And you can start your journey on a better life.”

“They’re not all bad. These guys are family people just like you and I,” said Victoria Thomson, the Chief Deputy of Operations at Virginia Beach Jail.

Anthony’s loved ones can’t wait for him to return and his mother offered advice to others this holiday season, “Mind what you do in life because this is what could happen. You are going to miss out on quality time with family.”

Anthony is expected to be sent home this March.

Jail Officials said they would like to continue the book reading program in the future.

Below is information about the Virginia Beach Jail about their Reentry Program: