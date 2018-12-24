Virginia Beach family displaced on Christmas Eve after garage fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A family of five is being displaced on Christmas Eve from its home after a fire that extended from a garage to a room above it.

Officials say the call for the fire was made to dispatch around 11:30 a.m. and fire units were able to put the fire out completely by around 12:30 p.m.

The father of the family of five says that neighbors have been very helpful.

Firefighters are not sure how much of the home — outside of the garage and room above — has been damaged by the fire.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire that did not injure anyone.