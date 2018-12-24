Redskins release D.J. Swearinger after public criticism of coaching staff

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins couldn’t silence ‘The mouth of the South’ – so they’ve parted ways.

Safety D.J. Swearinger, a 2018 Pro Bowl alternate and last year’s defensive captain, told 106.7 FM he’s been cut by the Redskins. He confirmed the news in an Instagram post and tweet.

The move comes two days after Swearinger criticized Washington defensive coordinator Greg Manusky during his postgame interview following Saturday’s loss at Tennessee. Head coach Jay Gruden responded to the comments yesterday, saying he was ‘disappointed’ in Swearinger’s choice to take ‘their business’ outside of the walls of the team’s locker room.

Swearinger had 51 tackles and four interceptions in 15 starts for the Redskins in 2018. The 27-year-old signed a three-year contract back in 2017 that runs through the 2019 season.