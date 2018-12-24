× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly for Christmas, then warmer and wetter

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Many of us will start Christmas Day with temperatures at or below freezing. But if you asked Santa for warmer weather, we have that for you too!

It looks like we will make it well into the 60s by the end of the workweek.

Expect a few clouds to build in overnight tonight. We will wake up to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s close to the coast and upper 20s and lower 30s inland. By the time you sit down to Christmas dinner in the afternoon we will have mainly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 40s, which is a few degrees below normal.

But expect a steady warm up as we head through the rest of the week.

Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine with high temperature back in the upper 40s.

We will climb into the mid 50s on Thursday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. That is the first hint of a big storm system on the way.

Friday looks to be our warmest day this week with high temperatures in the mid 60s. However, showers and even thunderstorms are looking likely as a warm front moves in.

Scattered showers are also possible on Saturday. It won’t be quite as mild, but we will still warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

More showers are likely on Sunday but more warm weather is not likely. Expect off-and-on rain with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

We may ring in the New Year with wet weather. Scattered showers are possible on Monday, New Year’s Eve.

Expect high temperatures for the last day of 2018 in the upper 40s.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1998 Winter Weather: Heavy Snow interior, record ice storm coastline

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

