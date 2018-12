HAMPTON, Va. – Three people have been forced out of their home after a house fire in the 200 block of Manchester Drive Monday night.

The call came in at 7:08 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The fire was put out in 20 minutes.

One person was treated and later released for a minor injury.

Those who have been displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

