NORFOLK, Va. – Crews with the Norfolk Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Craig Street in the Berkeley section of the city Monday evening.

Firefighters performed an interior attack on a kitchen fire, which has since been called under control.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

There is no further information.

