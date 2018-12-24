× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A very nice but chilly Christmas

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler but nice Christmas… After a few rain showers overnight, rain and clouds are clearing out very early this morning. We will see mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the low 50s, near normal for this time of year. It will be breezy today with NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, making it feel more like the mid 40s. Expect clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 30s. It will feel more like the mid to upper 20s tonight with the wind.

Christmas Day will be a bit cooler. Temperatures will start near the freezing point in the morning but only warm to the mid and upper 40s in the afternoon. We will start will mostly sunny skies but clouds will build in for the afternoon. Winds will relax tomorrow and rain chances remain low.

We will see more sunshine on Wednesday with highs near normal for this time of year in the low 50s. Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s on Thursday and climb into the 60s on Friday. Our next chance for rain will build in Thursday night. Expect mostly cloudy skies and rain most of the day on Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 24th

1998 Winter Weather: Heavy Snow interior, record ice storm coastline

