HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Need to do some last minute shopping?

Here is a look at the hours for malls in the Hampton Roads area on Christmas Eve!

Happy Holiday!

The MacArthur Center – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lynnhaven Mall – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Norfolk Premium Outlets – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pembroke Mall – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Williamsburg Premium Outlets – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patrick Henry Mall – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.