Family moves into new home on Christmas Eve thanks to Habitat for Humanity

SUFFOLK, Va. – A family is moving into their home on Monday thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Lori and Kiana Boone will move into the final home in a nine house neighborhood built through Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads.

“It’s always special when a new Habitat family moves in, but it’s extra special to have it happen on Christmas Eve,” said Frank Hruska, the Executive Director of Habitat SHR. “This is the season for giving thanks, and we are so grateful to our many community partners and volunteers who made the final home on Lake Kennedy Drive a reality before the end of the year.”

Lori is an administrative coordinator for the city of Portsmouth’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Leisure Services. Kiana is a student at Norfolk State University.

