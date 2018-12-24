Crews working to repair gas leak on Norfolk road

NORFOLK, Va. – Fire officials are working a gas leak in the area of Ingleside Road and Malbon Avenue Monday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said it is working with Virginia Natural Gas to repair the leak.

The fire department said the gas leak happened as a result of a contractor working to install a water line in the area, hitting a gas line in the process.

Traffic will be disrupted for the next couple of hours, fire officials said.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

