× Christmas Eve First Warning Forecast: A bit of a breeze with plenty of sunshine

A few showers possible early tonight as a disturbance moves through. Otherwise, expect clearing skies and lows near 40.

A dry and sunny day on tap for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the northwest to west at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will remain clear overnight with lows in the low and mid 30s.

Christmas Day will be dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s. A few clouds will move in by the afternoon. Temperatures will cool to the mid 30s overnight.

Another dry day on tap for Wednesday with highs near 50.

Rain chances will return Thursday evening. Highs in the low 50s.

The 60s, showers and possible storms to end the week. Grab the umbrella, you’re going to need it!

Meteorologist April Loveland

