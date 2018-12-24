Chesapeake students from Chick-fil-A Leader Academy help senior citizens this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A group of students worked to sharpen their leadership skills by spending the day serving others.

Students selected for the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy worked for hours Saturday, assembling care packages that will be handed out for the holidays

The program encourages students to help the people in their city who might need a little boost this holiday

"I think the unity and the community bringing together the different resources that are available to help people in need and teaching the children how to do that how to impact their community for good is very important," said Angela Breitkreutz, Brightcross Executive Director

The care packages are filled with donated food.

Students plan to pass out the packages to seniors across Hampton Roads.

For more on the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, click here.