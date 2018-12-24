Chesapeake native wins national Food Lion holiday contest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Food Lion is honoring Chesapeake native Nischelle Buffalow this holiday season for the hard work she does in her community by giving back to those in need.

Buffalow, who runs Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days, won The Food Lion Holiday Meal Contest after she was nominated by Jenny Fertig, the Executive Director of Healthy Chesapeake.

After being selected by a panel of judges from other nominees, Buffalow will receive one Chef Prepared Meal ($250 value) and one $250 Food Lion Gift Card. Additionally, a donation of $1,000 will be given in her honor to the Southeastern Virginia Foodbank, according to the Chesapeake Health Department.

In 2010, Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days began serving free Thanksgiving dinners to the hungry, prepared and served from Nischelle’s own kitchen. Participation has grown to over five-hundred on-site meals each year and over three hundred meals delivered to the elderly.

Buffalow also in February 2018 started working to bring a Mobile Food Pantry to South Norfolk, which serves upwards of two-hundred-fifty people monthly.

Buffalow was named a 2017 Woman Of The Year by Women’s Division Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce Chesapeake and is currently vice president of the South Norfolk Neighborhood Watch. She serves on the Task Force for Homelessness in the City of Chesapeake.

You can learn more about the Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days, c lick here.