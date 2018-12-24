Boy seriously injured after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting that left a boy seriously injured Monday night.

Around 7:10 p.m., a call requesting police and medical response to the 700 block of Bismarck Myrick Street for a juvenile male who had been shot at the intersection of Effingham and South Street.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this shooting or any crime in the City of Portsmouth is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3 Tips app or online here.

