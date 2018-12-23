Santa rides into Portsmouth’s Bayside Harley-Davidson ahead of Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Santa Claus stopped in Hampton Roads a little earlier than scheduled.

He was at the Harley-Davidson in Portsmouth. The jolly man was there talking with kids about what they want for Christmas.

Children of all ages were in attendance to talk to Mr. Claus.

Mrs. Claus was also there alongside her husband.

One organizer at Harley-Davidson explained what the big event was all about.

"Well, it's all about the time; we all enjoy giving. The motorcycle community is probably the biggest giving community in the area, and we love to spread the spirit," said organizer Dustin Rhodes. "The most important part is catering to our locals and have a good time and enjoy the season."

The event started earlier Sunday afternoon and ran for about three hours.