Redskins officially eliminated from playoff contention

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – When the Redskins take the field against the Eagles December 30th, finishing with a .500 record will be the only thing at stake for the burgundy & gold.

With Week 16 wins by the Vikings and Eagles, the Redskins (7-and-8) are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Cowboys also won, clinching the NFC East division title.

The Redskins will miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season, and ninth time in the last 11 seasons.

Washington fell to the Tennessee Titans 25-16 on Saturday evening.