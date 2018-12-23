Norfolk Public Schools receives seven-figure donation for culinary program

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) will be receiving a significant seven-figure donation from a single donor that will enhance the districts culinary program.

The single donator is Houston “Hu” Odom, president and founder of BOTH Inc., who will be making the donation through the Norfolk Restaurant Association Education Foundation.

The funds will be used to enhance the district’s culinary program and expand its use of ProStart, a national culinary educational program that prepares students for bright futures in this industry. Kenyetta Goshen, Senior Director of Career and Technical Education said, “This is a very exciting announcement and will have tremendous impact on moving this program forward.”

NPS will be able to purchase more state-of-the-art equipment, expand professional development opportunities for students and teachers, allow students to participate in local and national competitions and aid with purchasing instructional materials and resources with the funds.

This funding will also open doors for broader exposure to several work-based learning opportunities.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities that this will allow. As we continue to keep focus on teaching and learning opportunities for our pupils we are seeing amazing results and this is certainly an example of the fruits of that labor,” said Superintendent Dr. Melinda Boone as she expressed her gratitude for this very generous gift.

This donation is in addition to a scholarship established by Odom to Tidewater Community College to support dual enrollment opportunities for NPS students at the College.