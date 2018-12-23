Man dies after being hit by car in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man who was hit by a car in the area of Buchanan Drive and Jefferson Avenue Sunday evening has died.

The call for an auto-pedestrian crash came in at 6:56 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the unresponsive man in the road. Medics performed CPR and other life-saving techniques that were ultimately unsuccessful.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. His identity will not be released until his next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene after the crash, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

