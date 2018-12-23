‘It’s become who we are’ Local organization serves the homeless during the holidays

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One local organization is taking action to feed the homeless in Virginia Beach.

Earlier Sunday, the Chesapeake-based organization Homeland Disciples served the homeless in their community.

Organizers started their event at the People In Need Ministry building on 15th Street near the Oceanfront.

The group gave gifts and served coffee and cake while watching a movie with those who are less fortunate.

Two of the group’s leaders explained to News 3 how the event made them feel, especially around this time of the year.

“We’ve been doing this for 12 years and eight months. This has not only become a passion; it’s become who we are. To be out here tonight – or on any night, Christmas or otherwise – is a very humbling, very satisfying experience for us. We feel like we give people everything that we have.”

The Homeland Disciples hope to keep this event going for years to come.

