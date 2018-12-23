Four injured after boat crashes into Virginia Beach jetty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Four people were hurt after a boat ran aground a jetty in the Little Creek area of Virginia Beach Sunday night.

The Coast Guard says a 20-foot pleasure craft ran aground the jetty at the end of east jetty by Light 3.

While all four people aboard were hurt, they are all conscious, Coast Guard crews say.

A small boat from Little Creek and Virginia Beach EMS Boat 1 are on scene. EMS is providing medical assistance to the victims.

The victims will be transferred from the boat to the station, where they’ll be assessed.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.