ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Fire Department announced on Saturday that it hired its first female relief driver in the department’s history.

Cara McNany was hired on December 17, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Relief drivers, besides driving the engine, are required to know the rig’s equipment and how to operate it, inspect the rig and its equipment and position the fire apparatus so that it will function efficiently and keep firefighters safe.