Chesapeake Police searching for Auto Zone armed robbery suspects

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police say two men robbed the Auto Zone in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue at gunpoint Saturday night, and they need your help finding them.

Officers responded to the store around 9:04 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police learned that two black male suspects entered the store; one was armed with a handgun.

Authorities say the suspects took an unknown amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

No injuries were reported during this robbery.

Both suspects are described as being of slim build and were said to be wearing hooded sweatshirts and athletic shoes.

The robbery is currently under investigation.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

