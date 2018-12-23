CHD’s Little Free Library gets a big donation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A generous gift of new, award winning books from The Mom’s Choice Awards was recently awarded to The Chesapeake Health Department’s Little Free Library.

The new books will be given to all eighty Chesapeake Health Department BabyCare Program Angel Tree recipients this season.

The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. Globally, the program is recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.

Meg Rask, a Mom’s Choice Awards representative, has a special connection to CHD’s Little Free Library. Ashlina Keller, a member of the Girl Scout Council of The Colonial Coast-Troop 805, chose the library as her Silver Award Project. Meg, a former Girl Scout herself, loves seeing the impact reading has on families.

The MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval is sought out by many consumers when selecting quality products and services for children and families.

“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, CEO of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”

Learn more about the Mom’s Choice Awards by visiting their website at this link.

Donations of new or gently used children’s books, in English and Spanish, are accepted at the Chesapeake Health Department, Monday through Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about donations, contact Kimi Stevens at (757) 382-8650.