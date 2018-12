CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two patients were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Chesapeake.

The call came out at 12:13 p.m. for a crash in front of the Hampton Roads Executive Airport on US-58 West, near Military Highway. One vehicle rear-ended another, causing one vehicle to go into a ditch.

The patients were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with minor injuries.

As of 1:58 p.m., the crash was cleared.