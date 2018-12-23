1 man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after one man was shot early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a call for a walk-in gunshot wound at a local hospital at 2:08 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that an adult man had been shot in the upper and lower body in the 3800 block of Towne Point Road.

According to police, the man sustained serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.