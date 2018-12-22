Totally tubular! Virginia resort opens Cosmic Snow Tubing for the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSANUTTEN, Va. - Totally tubular!

The holiday season is in full swing, and Massanutten Resort has announced Cosmic Snow Tubing to celebrate.

The new twist on everyone's favorite wintertime sport includes a 120-foot drop that leads to a mesmerizing show of dancing neon lights and music for guests to enjoy.

You can slide down one of the resort's tubing lanes solo or link up with friends to enjoy the ride together (when conditions allow). The tubing hill features up to 16 lanes that are 900' in length. A second conveyor lift also allows more people to enjoy snow tubing with less waiting on the resort's busiest days.

On December 22, 30 and 31, Massanutten Resort will offer extended hours to give people the chance to send off 2018 with a magical experience from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Regular hours for Cosmic Snow Tubing are as follows:

Monday-Thursday - 12-8 p.m.

Friday, Saturday and holiday - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Holiday hours are from December 25-January 1, 2019.

Tickets are $25 per person (all ages) for a two-hour session Monday-Friday and $30 per person (all ages) for a two-hour session Saturday, Sunday and holiday.

Snow Tubing has a limited number of tickets available per session, per day. Because it is very popular, it regularly sells out.

You can purchase tickets online here and in person at the Family Adventure Park.

Tickets cannot be reserved or purchased by phone. Call (540) 289-4954 for information on available tickets for the following day.