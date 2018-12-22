× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s

Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s. High pressure will continue to build in Sunday.

Plenty of sunshine for Sunday. Highs in the low 50s with calm winds. Great weather to finish up that Christmas shopping!

A disturbance will move through Sunday night. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower. Most communities will stay dry.

Expect dry weather to carry into your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Dry weather will persist through Thursday. Wet weather and milder temperatures will return Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.