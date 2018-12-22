Present wrapping party preps toys to be handed out to Norfolk children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Hundreds of local kids woke up to a special surprise Saturday morning.

The Ricky Johnson and Friends Foundation, Men for Hope and the Norfolk Police Department partnered for a Christmas toy parade.

Friday night, dozens of volunteers spent the evening wrapping hundreds of presents to hand out Saturday.

Organizers said making Christmas memorable for kids in need is worth all the hard work.

"To see their faces is absolutely amazing. It's an awesome feeling," said Angela Knight with the Ricky Johnson and Friends Foundation. "This is why we do it. It's an awesome feeling because you never know what child will wake up without a toy for Christmas."

The presents were given out in several Norfolk neighborhoods.

The Ricky Johnson and Friends Foundation sponsors similar events in several other Virginia cities.