ODU men’s hoops stifles Morgan State to end 2018 on a high note

NORFOLK, Va. - The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (10-3) ended 2018 with a 76-53 victory over Morgan State (5-6) on Saturday afternoon at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

The win marked the eighth straight for ODU. Aaron Carver hauled down a career high 20 rebounds to compliment 10 points, three assists, three blocks and two steals.

“I challenged our guys in the locker room at halftime,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “We played with more energy, effort and focus in the second half. Our team’s defense and Aaron Carver’s performance was the difference today. I think finishing 2018 with 10 wins is great. We have something going on winning eight games in a row.”

The Monarchs started the second half on a 15-1 run to take a 45-27 lead with 15:54 to play and the Bears would get no closer as Old Dominion outscored Morgan State 46-27 in the second half.

ODU was led by Ahmad Caver’s 21 points, eight assists, one rebound, one block and one steal. Marquis Godwin nailed five three pointers en route to a career high 15 points, to go along with four rebounds and a steal. Xavier Green finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Monarchs defense held Morgan State to 28.0% (28-62) shooting from the floor and 21.4% (3-14) shooting from deep in the second half. Old Dominion connected on 56.3% (18-32) of its field goals in the final 20 minutes.

For the game, ODU held advantages for rebounds (48-31), second chance points (24-11), points in the paint (32-20), assists (17-6), fast break points (10-2) and blocked shots (7-0).

Old Dominion claimed a four-point lead at halftime, as four Monarchs (Caver, Godwin, Green and Ezikpe) scored at least six points in the opening 20 minutes.

Old Dominion will return to action on Thursday. Jan. 3, when the Monarchs host Marshall at the Ted Constant Convocation Center for a 7:00 p.m. on Stadium.