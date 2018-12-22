Newport News Police investigating after shooting leaves 1 man dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – One man is dead after a Saturday afternoon shooting in Newport News.

Dispatchers received a call for a shooting in the area of 22nd Street and Oak Avenue at approximately 12:37 p.m. When crews arrived, they found one man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper left side of his torso.

The man was treated on-scene and was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Newport News Police said that a suspect in the shooting was seen fleeing to the southeast on foot. He is described as a black man wearing a black skullcap, a camouflage jacket and white painter’s pants.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.