Mothers hold holiday dinner to remember children lost to gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. - A few seats at Christmas dinner will be empty this year, but mothers of children lost to gun violence are making sure their lives are never forgotten.

A group of moms came together in the midst of their grief to pay tribute to their loved ones in a way only they can understand.

With faces of children spending this Christmas in heaven surrounding them, Saturday a group of mothers sat down together to remember their son or daughter lost to shootings.

A decorated tree, gifts and prayer. Small acts of kindness offered to help heal the grief these women still face.

"I just hope and pray that they first seek the Lord because that has kept me when I lost my child. Through prayer, unity, coming together, meetings, support groups and what have you, they will gain their strength," said one local mom.

As balloons were released into the night sky, these mothers remember the spirits of their children.