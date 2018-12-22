Late interception sinks Redskins’ rally against Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson, making his second start of the season, led Washington on a 17-play, 93-yard drive that lasted nearly 11-minutes to take a 10-6 lead into halftime. Washington wouldn’t find the end zone again, falling to the Titans 25-16.

Washington (7-and-8) has lost five of their last six games.

The 32-year-old QB was making all of the right plays, until the final two minutes, when he was intercepted on an overthrown ball by Kevin Byard. Johnson finished the game 13-of-21 for 153 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Titans (9-and-6) quarterback Marcus Mariota did not return to the game after suffering an injury after being sacked by Jonathan Allen in the second quarter. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbart put Tennessee up 19-16 with 4:30 seconds left in the game when he connected with with MyCole Pruitt for a two-yard touchdown pass.

Adrian Peterson passed Eric Dickerson for eighth on the NFL’s all-time leading rushers list. Peterson finished with 119 yards on 26 carries.

The Redskins need to win their final game, and both the Eagles and Vikings to lose their final two games to make the postseason.

Washington will conclude their regular season at home against the Eagles December 30th.