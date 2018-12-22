Deck collapse in Virginia Beach leaves 2 people injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services responded to a deck collapse on Wood Ibis Way Friday night.

According to Division Chief Bruce Nedelka, the call came in around 9:30 p.m. for a second-floor deck collapse. Sixteen people were on the deck when it collapsed and fell to the ground.

No serious injuries were reported, but one person was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury and one more refused transport to the hospital after being evaluated on-scene.

Crews were on the scene for one hour.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.