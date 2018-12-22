Chesapeake dealership surprises struggling moms with new cars filled with groceries, gift cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Two lucky ladies got to drive off with a brand new car packed with groceries and gift cards thanks to a local dealership.

Wine Automotive started a program in November where they donate a car each month to a person or family who needs it. They received more than 400 nominations for December.

Their team was able to whittle it down to two women but decided they couldn't make a final cut, so they picked both!

Both recipients are mothers struggling to make ends meet for their families.

"Complete shock. There's all these people and I had no idea what was going on and he handed me keys to a car, and I'm just so thankful. 'Thankful' is the only word I got," said mom Mistie Betzing, who received one of the cars.

Monica Ives, the other mom who received a new car, added, "It means the world to me."

It was a complete surprise. Both moms were under the impression they were going to the dealership so their kids could have their picture taken with Santa.