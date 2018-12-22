$24 tickets available for award winning musical RENT at Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. – SevenVenues announced that the orchestra section seating of Chrysler Hall will be available for $24 with every performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical.

The $24 rush tickets are available on the day of the performance only, two hours prior to the show. They can be purchased in-person at the Chrysler Hall Box Office, located in downtown Norfolk. The rush tickets are limited to two tickets per person.

The tradition of these tickets began in 1996 when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small New York downtown theatre.

Producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play. RENT performs at Chrysler Hall January 4-6. The Scope Arena Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Performance times are:

Friday, Jan 4, 2019 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 5, 2019 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 5, 2019 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan 6, 2019 1:00 p.m.

For general ticket information, call the Scope Arena Box Office at (757) 664-6464 or visit this link.