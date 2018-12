VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One person was hospitalized after a Friday night two-vehicle crash.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., crews from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services responded to the intersection of Ferrell Parkway and Indian River Road.

Two vehicles had crashed, and one person was trapped inside their car. They were removed and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.