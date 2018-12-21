‘Skins scoop: Three Redskins offensive players ruled out for Saturday’s game at Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In his second start of the season, Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson will be without a few of his offensive weapons.

Three Redskins offensive players, tight end Vernon Davis (concussion), wide receiver Maurice Harris (concussion) and offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe (knee), have each been ruled out for Saturday’s game at Tennessee. For the season, Davis has 25 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Harris has hauled in 28 passes for 304 yards.

The Redskins, 7-and-7 on the season, have multiple paths to the postseason – but the odds are not in their favor.

Washington kicks off vs. the Tennessee Titans (8-and-6) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.