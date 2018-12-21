Portsmouth Police investigating Friday night shooting, one man seriously injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at the intersection of Maple and Gilmerton Avenue.

Dispatchers received a call at approximately 8:37 p.m. requesting medical assistance for a man who had been shot. Crews responded to the intersection of Lincoln and Effingham Street and found one man with a gunshot wound to the hand and lower body.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.