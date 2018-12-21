PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Tuesday 1/1 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 7:04 pm, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:26PM, December 21, 2018

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — “Psych!!” — Image Number: PEN508_1672.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Migz and Alyson Hannigan — Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

“Psych!!” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

WHICH CAME FIRST THE CHICKEN OR THE EGG? Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Seth Grabel, Patrick Folkerts, Migz and Emily Victoria.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#508). Original airdate 7/23/2018.