PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Friday 12/28 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — "Here Lie Penn & Teller" — Pictured (L-R): Kelvin Chow and Alyson Hannigan

“Here Lie Penn & Teller” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK?  Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Damien James, Kelvin Chow, Joshua Lozoff and Murray Sawchuck.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#509).  Original airdate 8/13/2018.