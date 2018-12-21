PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Friday 12/28 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Here Lie Penn & Teller” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Damien James, Kelvin Chow, Joshua Lozoff and Murray Sawchuck. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#509). Original airdate 8/13/2018.