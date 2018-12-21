× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Big changes blowing in

Hold onto your hats, we have some big changes blowing in!

The warm and wet weather will be moving out, replaced by dry, windy and much cooler weather.

As our storm system pushes off to the north, a cold front will cross the region. That will knock our high temperatures down from the upper 60s on Friday into the mid 50s on Saturday. And a gusty west wind will make it feel even cooler, especially for the first half of Saturday. Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

And it will get even cooler on Sunday with high temperatures only in the lower 50s, despite lots of sunshine.

Another blast of cooler air will arrive Sunday night. That will knock our temperatures down even more. Expect highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s for Christmas Eve.

And we will wake up in the 30s on Christmas morning with afternoon highs only in the mid-to-upper 40s, even though we will enjoy plenty of

sunshine on the holiday.

The sunny, cool and dry weather will continue through mid week. Then a warm front will cross the region on Thursday and Friday. That will send our temperatures and our rain chances up. We expect another rainy day next Friday, but with high temperatures in the lower 60s

