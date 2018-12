PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A teenager was shot Friday morning, according to police.

The male was shot in the upper body area and was taken to CHKD.

Police said the victim has serious injuries but that is all the information available at this time.

The incident was reported to have happened in the 50 block of Lexington Drive around 10:45 a.m.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

