I-64/I-264 interchange nears major milestone

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The first phase of the I-64/I-264 interchange project is one step closer to being completed. Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are preparing to open the new I-64 west exit and off-ramp to traffic.

The traffic shift is expected to happen in early 2019. It will require a weekend detour at the I-64 west off-ramp to I-264 east and also at the I-264 east exit to Newtown Road.

The detour for the I-64 west ramp to I-264 east will direct traffic to take exit 284A and continue to follow the interchange cloverleaf ramps until they exit to I-264.

The detour for Newtown Road (Exit 15A) will direct traffic to Witchduck Road (Exit 16) and back to Newtown Road via Virginia Beach Boulevard.

After the traffic pattern shifts, cars will be able to use the newly constructed I-64 west ramp and a new I-264 east collector-distributor for Newtown Road. Drivers should not expect to see any delays due to this next traffic shift.

VDOT hopes to have the first phase of the I-64/I-264 Interchange finished by October 2019.

