Honduran man, in country illegally, pleads guilty to transporting minor for sex

NORFOLK, Va. – A Honduran man who illegally entered the United States pleaded guilty Thursday to transportation of a person for criminal sexual purposes.

According to court documents, Carlos Arturo Rodezno-Quintanilla, 52, started sexually abusing Jane Doe when she was 4 years old. In June 2018, Rodezno-Quintanilla illegally came to Florida from Honduras with the now 13-year-old minor.

From there, the two traveled to Norfolk, where Rodezno-Quintanilla continued to sexually abuse the girl. The girl contacted the Norfolk Police Department to report the abuse shortly after arriving in Norfolk.

Rodezno-Quintanilla was on supervision while waiting on further court proceedings for his illegal entry into the U.S., but had left his supervision when he was found in Norfolk.

Rodezno-Quintanilla pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of a person for criminal sexual purposes, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when sentenced on March 26, 2019.