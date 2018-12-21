× First Warning Forecast: Warm with scattered showers, isolated storm

It’s the First Day of Winter!

Scattered showers possible through this evening. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 60s which is well above normal for this time of year. A cold front will cross the area later this afternoon and evening. This will give us a few showers. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question. It will become breezy this afternoon with gusts up to 30-40 mph. We’re not expecting anything severe. Temperatures will dip into the 40s overnight with partial clearing.

Some clouds to start the day on Saturday with clearing skies as the day progresses. High pressure will move in keeping us nice and dry for the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s. More sunshine on Sunday with very similar temperatures.

Christmas is looking dry and chilly. Expect high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 40s and low 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Meteorologist April Loveland

