First Warning Forecast: First Day of Winter brings rain and warm temperatures

Widespread rain this morning. We’ll switch over scattered showers this afternoon, so your evening commute should be better than your morning commute.

A few of the showers may stick around for this evening, but we expect the rain to be out of here by Saturday morning. We will have some lingering clouds early in the day, with clearing skies and plenty of sunshine on Saturday afternoon and Sunday. However, it will be sharply cooler, with high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 50s this weekend. Another weak cold front will cross our area late Sunday. It won’t bring any rain but will knock our temperatures down a few degrees as we head toward Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Christmas is looking dry and chilly. Expect high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 40s and low 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Meteorologist April Loveland

