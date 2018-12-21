ALL AMERICAN back to back episodes, Wednesday 1/2 at starting 8pm on WGNT 27

“All We Got” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

WORLDS COLLIDE – Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) worlds come together to celebrate his birthday in Beverly Hills. But mixing the dysfunctional families – with the dash of an unexpected guest – ends in disaster. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), on a mission to uncover a family secret, discover a missing link to their father’s past. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience (guest star Chelsea Tavares) struggle to define their blossoming romance. Taye Diggs, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, Greta Onieogou, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Robert D. Doty and Lorna Osunsanmi and was directed by Rose Troche (#105). Original airdate 11/14/2018.

“The Choice is Yours” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

REVELATIONS – The return of Layla’s (Greta Onieogou) music mogul father gives Spencer (Daniel Ezra) the perfect opportunity to give back to Crenshaw and reunite with an increasingly distant Coop (Bre-Z). But Coop’s deepening affiliation with Shawn’s gang threatens Spencer’s good intentions. Billy (Taye Diggs), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Asher (Cody Christian) take a journey to Malibu to scout their next big rival as tensions simmer between Jordan and Asher. Monet Mazur, Samantha Logan, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Mike Herro & David Strauss & J.